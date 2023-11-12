From Losing First 2 Matches To Winning 7 Consecutively: Australia's Journey To CWC 2023 Semi-Finals

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Australia's journey started with a 6-wicket defeat to India in their first game in Chennai. Australia were bowled out for 199 and India were too good despite the tourists giving them early jitters.
South Africa inflicted more misery on Australia in Lucknow. Chasing 312, Australia slumped to 70-6 at one stage and were skittled for 177 to lose by 134 runs.
Australia registered their first win against Sri Lanka, defeating them by 5 wickets in Lucknow. Sri Lanka were going strong at 125-0, but Australia triggered a collapse to bowl them out for 209.
Australia overcame a spirited Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Centuries by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner set up a 368-run target, but Pakistan fell 62 runs short.
Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball century flattened the Netherlands in Delhi as Australia coasted to 399. In reply, the Dutch could make only 90 as Australia by 309 runs.
Australia held their nerve to sneak a five-run victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala. Chasing 389, it came down to the last over as Mitchell Starc defended 19 to help Australia to a narrow victory.
Australia eliminated England out of the 2023 World Cup, defeating them by 33 runs in Ahmedabad. Adam Zampa starred with 3 wickets in his 10-over spell after making a 19-ball 29.
Australia qualified for the semi-finals after a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Mumbai. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling at 91-7 before Glenn Maxwell intervened with his astonishing 201*
Australia won 7 matches in a row by defeating Bangladesh in Pune. Chasing 307, century from Mitchell Marsh, followed by fifties from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh propelled Australia to a convincing win.
