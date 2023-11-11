CWC 2023: South Africa's Journey To The Semi-Finals

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
South Africa smashed plenty of records in their first match against Sri Lanka. Three Proteas batters hammered centuries as they hammered 428 in 50 overs to win by 102 runs.
South Africa went on to hammer Australia in their 2nd game held in Lucknow. Batting first, the Proteas made 311 and bundled the five-time champions out for 177.
The Proteas suffered a shock defeat to the Netherlands in Dharamsala in a rain-curtailed match. The Dutch batted for 43 overs and scored 245, but South Africa were skittled for 207.
The Proteas demolished England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their next encounter. Captained by Aiden Markram, South Africa amassed 399 to win by 229 runs.
South Africa put on another power-packed batting performance when they met Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium. They put on 382 after batting first and bundled Bangladesh out for 235.
South Africa picked up a thrilling win over Pakistan in Chennai. Chasing a stiff 271, South Africa's last pair needed to score 4 with over 10 balls. Keshav Maharaj scored a boundary and let out a roar.
The Proteas were back with another swashbuckling batting performance against New Zealand. The Kiwis sent the Proteas into bat and they had full leverage of it, putting up 357 on the board. Later, they won by a whopping 190 runs.
Team India gave South Africa a reality check in Kolkata. The hosts put on a daunting 326 and skittled the Proteas for 83, inflicting their biggest defeat in ODIs.
South Africa finished the group stage with a nervy run-chase against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 76 as South Africa chased down 245 with 5 wickets to spare.
