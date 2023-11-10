CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Spends Time With His Family In Bengaluru As New Zealand Almost Qualifies For Semi-Finals; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Rachin Ravindra's grandmother performs the 'Nazar Utarna' ritual in his Bangalore home.
Rachin Ravindra spends time with his grandmother. Although Ravindra was born in Wellington, but his father played club-level cricket in Bangalore. His first name is a blend of former Indian cricketing legends in Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
Rachin Ravindra with his family in Bengaluru.
Rachin Ravindra has arguably been the find of the 2023 World Cup. The left-hander started his tournament with a blazing match-winning 100 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ravindra mustered his 2nd ODI hundred against Australia in Dharamsala. However, it resulted in a losing cause as the Kiwis fell short by 5 runs while chasing a daunting 388.
Rachin Ravindra brought up his 3rd ODI hundred against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the process, he became the 1st batter to score 3 centuries on World Cup debut.
With 565 runs in 9 innings at 70.62, Rachin Ravindra is the highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup. The youngster's left-arm spin has yielded 5 wickets.
New Zealand have one foot in the semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The other two contenders Pakistan and Afghanistan need a herculean effort to progress to the knockouts.
