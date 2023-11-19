 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Struggle To Hold Back Tears After India Lose Final In Ahmedabad; WATCH
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and top run-getter Virat Kohli were visibly emotional as team India faced defeat against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. Rohit, who led the Men in Blue with determination, was disheartened by their comprehensive six-wicket loss to Australia at the crowded Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli, who scored the most runs in the tournament and was awarded as the player of the tournament, was equally distraught by the defeat

Notably, India had an impressive record, having won 10 consecutive matches leading up to the final.

Australia beat India to lift World Cup for 6th time

More than a billion hearts broke on Sunday as Australia defeated India by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the ICC ODI World Cup title for the sixth time in history.

India were undefeated in the tournament with 10 wins on the bounce and were favourites to stretch that run to 11 and lift the coveted trophy but it was not to be as the only match they made errors happened to be the final.

Chasing a below-par score of 241 for victory, Australia rode on 137 from opener Travis Head and an unbeaten 58 from Marnus Labuschagne to reach the target in 43 overs to silence the 1.3 lakh spectators present in the venue, just like Pat Cummins had said before the final.

Head got great support from Labuschagne at the other end as the duo stitched a192-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take Australia to victory in their 8th World Cup final.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami tried their best to bring India back into the game with their fiery first spells in which they removed David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith in quick succession to reduce Australia to 47 for 3 in the powerplay.

But Head and Labuschagne ensured there were no more blemishes as the pitch eased out for batting and the duo made merry on it.

Bumrah bagged a couple of scalps while Shami took one but the rest went wicketless which ended all hopes of an Indian victory after a disappointing batting performance in the first half.

article-image

