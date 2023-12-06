Shubman Gill Snapped with Avneet Kaur In London, Check Photos

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 06, 2023
Shubman Gill and Avneet Kaur in all smiles while posing for a picture with friends in London
Credits: Instagram/Raghav Sharma
Gill’s winter getaway in the capital of United Kingdom gained widespread attention on social media
Credits: Instagram/Raghav Sharma
During his break, Shubman Gill took a trip to London with his friends and met TV actress Avneet Kaur
Credits: Instagram/Raghav Sharma
Raghav Sharma, one of Gill’s friends, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, offering a peak to their vacation.
Credits: Instagram/Raghav Sharma
Gill is the third Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to spend their holidays post World Cup 2023 Final defeat
Credits: Twitter
Shubman was part of the Indian team for the 2023 World Cup and amassed 354 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 44.50 in 9 matches.
Credits: Twitter
Gill is leading the run-scorer across all formats this year, aggregating 2118 runs, including 7 centuries, at an average of 50.42 in 45 matches.
Source: Twitter
Shubman Gill has been rested for white-ball series against South Africa and will return to action for Two tests.
Credits: Twitter