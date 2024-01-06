'She Didn’t Understand How Much We Drank As Cricketers’: David Warner On How Candice Put A Stop On His Alcohol; Watch

David Warner and his Candice | Credits: Twitter

Retired Australia opener David Warner opened up on how his wife Candice helped him bring in discipline and transforming him into better athlete following the conclusion of three-match Test series against Australia in Sydney on Friday, January 6.

Warner officially retired from Test and ODI cricket after Australia's eighth-wicket win over Pakistan in the SCG Test. The 37-year-old had an emotional after walking off the field for the one last time. After the match, Warner reunited with his wife and three daughters.

David Warner's wife stood like a rock for him throughout his playing years and was there by his side during tough times. During the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa, Candice Warner didn't leave her cricketer husband's side. Warner has often credited his wife for supporting him throughout his career.

Speaking to reporters after his farewell Test, Warner admitted that he didn't understand what it was about to be athlete at this level during his early years of playing. He added that how his Candice encourages him to put self-pride and ambitions before any social activities.

'She didn't understand how much we drank as cricketers' 😂



David Warner on how his wife Candice influenced his transformation into a better athlete pic.twitter.com/ILKFLCf3us — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 6, 2024

"Early doors, I didn't understand what it was about to be an athlete at this level. I was burning the candle at both the ends. She (Candice Warner) didn't understand how much we drank as cricketers. I said cricket was like in that back in the day and sort of it's something you do at the end of day's play". The 37-year-old said.

"Coming from an individual based athlete with Ironwoman, you have got put your self-pride and ambitions first before any social activities." he added.