AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Walks Off In Whites For One Last Time As Pakistan Players Congratulate Him; Watch

David Warner walks off the field. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner failed to hit the winning runs, but got his side into a winning position in the 3rd Test against Pakistan before walking off the ground for the final time. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the southpaw was seen walking off the field in whites for the final time.

The dismissal occurred in the 25th over of the run-chase as Sajid Khan convinced Shan Masood to opt for the DRS after trapping the left-hander in front. With the DRS ruling Warner out for 57, Pakistan players went up to him to congratulate him. Fellow Australian Steve Smith also embraced him before coming on the field to bat.

As one of the most aggressive opening batters in Test cricket in the last decade, Warner has signed off from the format with over 8700 runs, averaging nearly 45 with 26 centuries.

Australia back on top in the WTC points table:

Pat Cummins' men, on Friday, dethroned India from the ICC Test rankings and now have toppled them in the updated WTC points table. With 5 wins and 2 defeats in 8 matches, Australia have a percentage points of 56.25.

Cummins was crowned as the Player of the Series against Pakistan, finishing with 19 wickets in 6 innings, headlined by 3 consecutive fifers, including 2 at the MCG. The hosts could further solidify their top spot, given they start as overwhelming favourites in the two-Test series against the West Indies.