 AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Gives Young Fan His Gloves And Helmet While Walking Towards Dressing Room; Watch
David Warner gave a young fan at the SCG his gloves and helmet while walking towards the dressing room.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
David Warner gives fan his gloves and helmet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner came up with a beautiful gesture for a young fan while walking towards the dressing room following his dismissal on day 4 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner decided to hand his helmet and gloves to a young boy, who ran through the spectators delighted.

The dismissal occurred in the 25th over of the run-chase as Sajid Khan convinced Shan Masood to opt for the DRS after trapping the left-hander in front. With the DRS ruling Warner out for 57, Pakistan players went up to him to congratulate him. Fellow Australian Steve Smith also embraced him before coming on the field to bat.

