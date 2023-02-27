Shardul Thakur marries Mittali Parulkar: Watch first visuals from India cricketer's lavish wedding ceremony

India cricketer Shardul Thakur's wedding ceremony with Mithali Parulkar have begun on the outskirts of Mumbai with several of his teammates in attendance.

Shardul and Mittali got engaged in November 2021 after he took a break from international cricket post the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to exchange rings with her in Mumbai.

Pictures and videso from Shardul-Mittali's marriage are going viral on social media.

Shardul and Mittali's engagement took place at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding is happening in Karjat, according to reports.

Shardul is the third Indian cricketer to get married this year after KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Rahul got married to his girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in Khandala while Axar tied the knot with Meha Patel in Gujarat.

The wedding ceremonies were attended by Shardul's India teammates Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, among others.

Rohit was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh while Yuzvendra Chahal's better-half Dhanashree Verma was also a part of the festivities.

Who is Mittali Parulkar?

Mittali Parulkar hails from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and runs a company called ‘All the Jazz – Luxury Bakers’. The bakery deals in selling several different varieties of cakes, cookies, bread, buns, etc.

Parulkar's company is a unique bakery brand that offers exquisite global treats.

Parulkar completed her graduation in 2014 from Mithibhai College and started her career as an intern in JSW in 2015.

