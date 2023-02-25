e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShardul Thakur to marry Mittali Parulkar on February 27, videos from Haldi ceremony go viral; Watch

Shardul Thakur to marry Mittali Parulkar on February 27, videos from Haldi ceremony go viral; Watch

According to reports, Shardul Thakur is set to marry his fiancee Mittali Parulkar on February 27.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India fast bowler Shardul Thakur is going to follow in the footsteps of his teammates KL Rahul and Axar Patel by getting married in a few days.

According to reports, Shardul Thakur is set to marry his fiancee Mittali Parulkar on February 27. The wedding festivities have already begun in the Thakur household with the Haldi ceremony on Friday.

The wedding is likely to take place on the outskirts of Mumbai, in Karjat. Videos of Thakur's Haldi ceremony are going viral on social media.

Thakur got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Parulkar in November 2021. He took a break from international cricket after the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to exchange rings with Parulkar in Mumbai.

The ceremony took place at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shardul is the third Indian cricketer to get married this year after KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Rahul got married to his girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in Khandala while Axar tied the knot with Meha Patel in Gujarat.

Who is Mittali Parulkar?

Mittali Parulkar hails from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and runs a company called ‘All the Jazz – Luxury Bakers’. The bakery deals in selling several different varieties of cakes, cookies, bread, buns, etc.

Parulkar's company is a unique bakery brand that offers exquisite global treats.

Parulkar completed her graduation in 2014 from Mithibhai College and started her career as an intern in JSW in 2015.

Read Also
WATCH: Frustrated Rohit Sharma rants at Shardul Thakur during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Guy on flight asks R Ashwin 'why did you finish Delhi Test in 3 days?' Here's what the spinner...

Guy on flight asks R Ashwin 'why did you finish Delhi Test in 3 days?' Here's what the spinner...

Harbhajan Singh on vacant Team India vice-captaincy position: 'Give it to Ravindra Jadeja'

Harbhajan Singh on vacant Team India vice-captaincy position: 'Give it to Ravindra Jadeja'

IND vs AUS BGT: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

IND vs AUS BGT: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Virat Kohli opens up on not winning ICC trophy as skipper: 'I was considered as a failed captain'

Virat Kohli opens up on not winning ICC trophy as skipper: 'I was considered as a failed captain'

Jason Gillespie offers support to Pat Cummins: 'What's important fourth Test or family?'

Jason Gillespie offers support to Pat Cummins: 'What's important fourth Test or family?'