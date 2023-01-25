e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Frustrated Rohit Sharma rants at Shardul Thakur during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Shardul bagged three wickets conceding 45 runs in 6 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Shardul Thakur won the Man of the Match award for his performance in India's 90-run win over New Zealand to give Men In Blue a series clean sweep. However, the all-rounder had to face the ire of captain Rohit Sharma during the final match.

Shardul bagged the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips while conceding 45 runs in 6 overs. After the match, Rohit waxed lyrical about the all-rounder. "We bowled pretty well, stuck to our plans and held our nerve. Shardul has been doing it for a while. Teammates call him a magician and he came and delivered yet again. He just needs to get more games under his belt," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Shardul Thakur rushes to meet fiancee Mittali Parulkar, set to tie knot on February 27 in Karjat
article-image

