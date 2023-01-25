Shardul Thakur rushes to meet fiancee Mittali Parulkar, set to tie knot on February 27 in Karjat

Twitter

Shardul Thakur, who put on a match-winning performance in the third ODI against New Zealand, will now shift his focus to his wedding. The all-rounder is set to marry Mittali Parulkar in Karjat on February 27. The all-rounder rushed to meet his fiancee to finalise wedding outfits for the big day. With Thakur having very little time for the wedding, Mittali has taken charge of all the wedding arrangements. She will also help Thakur in finalising the wedding outfits. The couple will wear designer outfits and will have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

“I have butterflies in my stomach. His schedule is packed, he is playing until February 24 and will only be able to join by February 25. So, I have taken charge. We are expecting almost 200 to 250 guests at the wedding; it’s going to be too hectic,” Parulkar told Hindustan Times.

Shardul bagged the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips while conceding 45 runs in 6 overs. "We bowled pretty well, stuck to our plans and held our nerve. Shardul has been doing it for a while. Teammates call him a magician and he came and delivered yet again. He just needs to get more games under his belt," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation. India won the first ODI, a high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad by 12 runs, while their seamers helped them to an eight-wicket win at Raipur in the second game.

"I thought in the last six games, we played we did most parts right and that is the key in 50-over games. We were consistent too. Without Siraj and Shami I knew we wanted to give chances to people on the bench. We wanted to get Chahal and Umran in the mix. We wanted to see how they react under pressure. I know we had the runs on the board, but I don't think any score is safe here," the India captain added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)