India cricketer Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, Harbhajan Singh says sorry

Shardul Thakur has been included in India's ODI squad as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. | AFP

Cricketer Shardul Thakur on Wednesday tweeted for help after his kit bags went missing at the Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

Thakur was part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India, which defeated South Africa 2-1 to clinch the ODI series on Tuesday, October 11.

The India all-rounder tweeted: “@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either!!”

@airindiain Mumbai airport terminal 2 — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

After Thakur’s tweet, former India cricketer and current Rajyasabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Harbhajan Singh quickly replied: “My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you.”

My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you https://t.co/RKyj3mWicE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 12, 2022

Harbhajan was an Air India employee during his cricketing days. Thakur thanked Bhajji for the help and tweeted: “@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo I got help from @flyspicejet staff.”

@spicejet stafff helped me 😂 — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022