India cricketer Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, Harbhajan Singh says sorry

Cricketer Shardul Thakur on Wednesday tweeted for help after his kit bags went missing at the Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.
Thakur was part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India, which defeated South Africa 2-1 to clinch the ODI series on Tuesday, October 11.
The India all-rounder tweeted: “@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either!!”
After Thakur’s tweet, former India cricketer and current Rajyasabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Harbhajan Singh quickly replied: “My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you.”
Harbhajan was an Air India employee during his cricketing days. Thakur thanked Bhajji for the help and tweeted: “@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo I got help from @flyspicejet staff.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)