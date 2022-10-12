e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDeepak Chahar out of India T20 World Cup squad with ankle injury, Shardul Thakur named replacement: Report

Deepak Chahar out of India T20 World Cup squad with ankle injury, Shardul Thakur named replacement: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Deepak Chahar |
Follow us on

India pacer Deepak Chahar is reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022,

According to a media report, Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement in reserves.

Earlier, Chahar missed the remaining two games due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first match against South Africa in Lucknow.

Chahar was replaced by Washington Sundar in India's squad. The Indian team won the three-match series 2-1.

Read Also
Ind vs SA: Deepak Chahar suffers ankle injury, out of last two ODIs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Deepak Chahar out of India T20 World Cup squad with ankle injury, Shardul Thakur named replacement:...

Deepak Chahar out of India T20 World Cup squad with ankle injury, Shardul Thakur named replacement:...

India cricketer Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, Harbhajan Singh says sorry

India cricketer Shardul Thakur’s kit bags go missing at Mumbai airport, Harbhajan Singh says sorry

UAE cricketer Mehar Chhayakar gets 14-year ban for match fixing

UAE cricketer Mehar Chhayakar gets 14-year ban for match fixing

'Be aware or face consequences': ICC warns teams to take in consideration new rules during T20 World...

'Be aware or face consequences': ICC warns teams to take in consideration new rules during T20 World...

'Boys showed great character in tough conditions': Captain Shikhar Dhawan hails team after ODI...

'Boys showed great character in tough conditions': Captain Shikhar Dhawan hails team after ODI...