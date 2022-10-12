Deepak Chahar out of India T20 World Cup squad with ankle injury, Shardul Thakur named replacement: Report

Deepak Chahar |

India pacer Deepak Chahar is reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022,

According to a media report, Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement in reserves.

Earlier, Chahar missed the remaining two games due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first match against South Africa in Lucknow.

Chahar was replaced by Washington Sundar in India's squad. The Indian team won the three-match series 2-1.