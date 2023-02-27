e-Paper Get App
Watch: Shreyas Iyer serenades soon to be married couple Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar at Sangeet ceremony

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer who was in attendance for his teammate's Shardul Thakur's wedding rituals was seen singing on stage with other guest at the Sangeet ceremony

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Indian bowler Sahardul Thakur, who married his longtime girlfriend Mittali Parulkar on Sunday, was seen sharing an intimate dance with his bride-to-be at the sangeet ceremony. The video was shared by Shardul's IPL franchise team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer also attended Shardul's sangeeth and was seen singing with Abhishek Nayar and the one-man band. They sang the song Kesariya from the hit movie Brahmastra as Shardul shared a romantic dance with Mittali Parulkar.

Videos of Shardul Thakur's Haldi ceremony also went viral. In the video, Thakur is seen dancing to the Zingat song. 

Who is Mittali Parulkar ?

Mittali is a businesswoman by profession and runs a startup called 'All Jazz Luxury Bakers'. In February 2020, Mithali Parulkar started her own baking company and has been managing both the bakery and its website ever since. His company, All Jazz Luxury Bakers, is very successful in selling a variety of cakes, cookies, breads and bun.

