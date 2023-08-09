 Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns As Pakistan Name Squad For Afghanistan ODIs And 2023 Asia Cup
Pakistan have named an 18-player squad for the Afghanistan ODIs, which will be trimmed to 17 for the Asia Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan and the 2023 Asia Cup. The new selection committee, headed by former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, named the squad, which sees the return of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf. Ashraf last played for Pakistan in the three-match away series in July 2021.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

More to come..

