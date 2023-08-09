ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Game Officially Rescheduled To October 14th, 8 Other Matches Undergo Same Fate

India-Pakistan match has been rescheduled. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated schedule of the 2023 World Cup, set to be played in India in October-November. The India-Pakistan clash, now rescheduled to October 14th against the original date of 15th, is among the nine games for which the dates have been altered.

With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah already announcing the prospect of the India-Pakistan clash getting rescheduled, it has come into fruition. Instead of Sunday (October 15th), it will take place on Saturday (October 14th). As a consequence, England's game against Afghanistan will move from Saturday, October 14th and will now be held 24 hours later on 15th.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka has now moved from October 12th (Thursday) to October 10th (Tuesday). Moreover, Australia's high-voltage clash against South Africa in Lucknow will be held on Thursday, October 12th instead of Friday, 13th. New Zealand's fixture against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day game for October 14th in Chennai will take place at the same venue but on Friday, 13th as a day-night contest.

England-Bangladesh contest amended to a day-night fixture:

From the initial phase of the competition, the fixture between England and Bangladesh in Dharamshala will now start at 10:30 am after being originally scheduled as a day-night game. The end of the group stage also has three changes.

The double-header of Australia-Bangladesh in Pune and England-Pakistan in Kolkata has been advanced a day earlier from November 12th to 11th. Finally, India's last league match against the Netherlands will now take place on November 12th instead of 11th.

The starting date of October 5th and the final date of November 19th remain the same, with both fixtures set to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

