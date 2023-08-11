Pakistan Pacer Takes Dig At PCB Over Asia Cup Snub, Deletes Tweet Later

Shahnawaz Dahani. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dhani has taken a dig at the Rashid Latif and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being overlooked for the 2023 Asia Cup. Dahani dug up the stats put together by Rashid Latif on his official Twitter handle and sports journalism as well for not producing the numbers regarding his bowling.

With Pakistan selecting Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Faheem Ashraf for the Asia Cup, Latif dug up their List A. Naseem Shah led it as he has 25 wickets in 13 matches averaging a brilliant 16.96.

Dahani took to his official Twitter handle and commented, 'Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer.'

The 25-year-old, who averages 24.35 in 31 List A fixtures, went on to call out sports journalists around the world for their lack of proper analysis and added:

"Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors."

Dahani later deleted the tweets, with several reports claiming that he has landed himself in trouble by questioning the decisions of the selectors and that the PCB is likely to take action against him.

Shahnawaz Dahani was part of Pakistan's 2022 Asia Cup squad:

Dahani, who made his international debut in November 2021, played in the first India-Pakistan Asia Cup fixture in 2022. The right-arm paceman ended up with figures of 4-0-29-0. He only played in one more game before being ruled out of the competition due to injury.

As far as 2023 Asia Cup goes, Pakistan will open their campaign against Nepal on August 30th in Multan. Before that, the Men in Green will play three ODIs against Afghanistan at Hambantota in Sri Lanka.

