Shaheen Afridi Etches Himself Into Record Books With Fiery Spell, Claims Four Wickets In An Over

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Shaheen Afridi delivered an outstanding performance with the ball for Nottinghamshire against Warwickshire in the T20 Blast match.
The left-arm speedster took four wickets in the opening over of Warwickshire’s innings, which ended as a maiden.
In the process, he became the first bowler to take four wickets in the opening over.
The 23-year-old dismissed opener Alex Davies lbw with a toe-crushing yorker.
Afridi then bowled out Chris Benjamin for a golden duck off before Dan Mousley played it straight into the hands of Olly Stone at Cover off the fifth delivery.
In the same over, the Pakistani bowler successfully dismissed Ed Barnard, securing four wickets and creating multiple opportunities for a hat-trick.
“We deserved to win but they played well in the last few overs after the rain. It was the first time I took four wickets in my first over. It was good but if we would have won the game that would have been nice," Shaheen siad after the match.
In spite of Shaheen's outstanding performance, Warwickshire emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 2 wickets, thanks to Robert Yates' impressive T20 innings.