Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh Transferred To MP/MLA Court, Hearing On June 27

The Delhi court made a significant decision regarding the sexual harassment case filed against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. On Thursday, the court transferred the case to the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) MP/MLA court for further proceedings.

Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai Singh assigned the case to ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal. The court has scheduled the case for the next hearing on June 27, signaling a crucial step in the legal proceedings.

On June 15, the Delhi police filed a comprehensive 1,082-page chargesheet against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

The chargesheet included allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and assault or force to outrage the modesty of a woman. These charges were based on multiple complaints filed by woman wrestlers, including a minor.

ACMM Jaspal's involvement and court-monitored probe

ACMM Jaspal, who is currently presiding over the case, is also handling an application submitted by the wrestlers. The application seeks a court-monitored probe into the matter, reflecting the gravity of the allegations and the demand for a thorough investigation.

During a previous hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava informed the court that ACMM Jaspal was already overseeing a related matter. Consequently, the court decided to list this sexual harassment case before the CMM for further hearing on June 15.

Multiple cases registered by Delhi Police

In response to the intervention of the Supreme Court on April 28, the Delhi police registered two cases against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The first case was filed by six women wrestlers, while the second was lodged by a minor woman wrestler who later changed her statements, leading to a complex legal situation.

Cancellation report and upcoming hearing

The Delhi police subsequently filed a 552-page cancellation report in the Delhi Patiala House Court regarding the case filed by the minor woman wrestler. The hearing for this case is scheduled for July 5. The minor woman wrestler was among the athletes who accused Singh of sexual harassment during his 12-year tenure as the WFI chief.

