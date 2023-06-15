Delhi Police To Withdraw FIR Against Wrestlers, Supporting Evidence Against Brij Bhushan Mentioned In Chargesheet: Report

The nearly 1500-page chargesheet filed against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for offences of sexual harassment and stalking elaborates statements of all the six female wrestlers with supporting evidence, police sources said on Thursday.

Out of the over 200 statements of the witnesses recorded as part of the investigation, only statements of those relevant and supporting the allegations made by the victims have been mentioned in the charge sheet, they said.

The sources also said only statements of 100 witnesses were found to be relevant to the case but among those, only statements of very few witnesses corroborated with that of the allegations made by the victims.

Supporting evidence against complaints

"All the six female complainants in the case recorded their statements in detail and we have collected supporting evidence which are in the form of call details record (available from last year), photos and videos are part of the charge sheet," a police source said.

The charge sheet discusses each of the victim's case separately with supporting evidence in each, the sources said.

Cancellation of FIRs against protesting wrestlers soon

Statements of the eyewitnesses, co-participants, tournament referees and staff are part of the charge sheet, they said, adding a supplementary charge sheet will be filed as and when more witnesses and evidence related to the case are received.

The sources meanwhile said Delhi Police will be approaching court within two days for cancellation of FIR registered against the wrestlers in connection with the ruckus at Jantar Mantar.

This was one of the assurances given by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur during his meeting with wrestlers on June 7.