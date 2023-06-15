Chargesheet Filed Against Brij Bhushan, Delhi Police Seeks Cancellation Of Case Filed By Minor

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court against Brij Bhushan Singh based on the FIR filed by wrestlers who had alleged harassment by the WFI chief. Section 354, 354 A and 354 D are part of the chargesheet, said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa. The next date of hearing is 4 July. In the separate case of POCSO, a cancellation report was filed by police. A cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found. Delhi Police PRO, Suman Nalwa, said that the cancellation report was filed in the POCSO case "based on the statement given by the complainant who was the father of the alleged victim as well as on the statement of the victim itself."

The Delhi Police on Thursday submitted its charge sheet in the wrestlers' case in Rouse Avenue court on Thursday. The sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of over 150 witnesses. In April, Delhi Police registered two separate FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations.

"The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354 A and 354 D," said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava on the chargesheet.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the minor victim and the victim herself," said a Delhi Police statement.

In all, two FIRs were filed against Brij Bhushan Singh. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty, for which the Delhi Police has filed cancellation report. The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty and the Delhi Police filed chargesheet under sections 354, 354 A and 354 D.