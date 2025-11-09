Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals 2025 Due To Injury

Novak Djokovic | Image: X

Athens: Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic dramatically lifted his 101st career title by overwhelming Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in an absorbing three-hour final at the Athens Open.

After Djokovic emerged victorious following the gruelling three sets, Musetti was soon confirmed as the 38-year-old's replacement for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. Djokovic was seen wearing a shoulder strap in the final.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play - your support means so much. I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon," he added.

The 38-year-old Serbian trounced Musetti at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win in the final. After capturing his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, Djokovic levelled Roger Federer's record of having qualified for the tournament on 18 occasions.

"An incredible battle... Three hours of a gruelling match, physically. It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one," Djokovic said after his three-hour win, as quoted from ATP.

Across the gripping affair, both players were pushed to the limits. While Djokovic revelled in the historic moment, Musetti rued the heartbreak. The Italian fell to his sixth consecutive defeat in an ATP Tour final. He secured his first two titles in Hamburg and Naples in 2022.

"Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career. You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that," said Musetti.

