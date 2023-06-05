Big Blow to Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik pulls out of stir two days after meeting Amit Shah; joins back her railway job

Sakshi Malik. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has withdrew herself from the wrestlers' protest, having done so since April 23rd at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. According to a report from India Today, Malik has joined her job in Northern Railways. Vinesh Poghat and Bajrang Punia are also reportedly back to their duties. This comes a few hours after a delegation of top wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at his official residence in Delhi.

The meeting began late on Saturday at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi and lasted until late that night, as wrestlers demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan. Satyawrat Kadian, the husband of top wrestler Sakshi Malik, claimed Saturday's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was inconclusive as the wrestlers "did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister."

The discussion with the home minister came only days after the protesting wrestlers attempted to discard their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar, but were prevented by farmers' activist Naresh Tikait. Their release was followed by a demand to the government that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested before June 9.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per a report from NDTV, Amit Shah told the wrestlers, "Let the law take its own course." Meanwhile, Malik has also come forward, stating that they will keep on fighting until they get justice. She wrote the following on Twitter by urging people to stop spreading wrong news:

"ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। ("This is wrong that I have taken back my complaint. No one has stepped back from the fight for justice and no one will. I'm joining my duty responsibly by continuing the protests. Our fight continues till we get justice. Request you not to spread wrong news."

Police officials manhandled the wrestlers on their way to the new parliament building:

Wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging he sexually harassed women grapplers, including a minor. So far, two FIRs have been lodged against Brij Bhushan, and he has been booked under the Pocso act. However, things took turn for the worse last week as the protestors. along with their supporters decided to march to the new parliament building.

The police officials stopped them on their way, manhandling and detaining them. The cops also lodged an FIR against them in multiple sections. In response to that treatment, the athletes reached Haridwar on Tuesday to discard their medals in Ganga river. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait also reached the site and asked them to delay their decision by five days. He said the government should be given 7 to 10 days to take appropriate action.