Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik manhandled as Delhi Police uses full force to stop protesting wrestlers

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Sakshi Malik fights off the cops.
(Credits: Twitter)
A protestor involved in a tussle with the police officials.
(Credits: Twitter)
Police officials dragging the athletes.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cops dragging Satyavart Kadian.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
A protestor involved in a tussle with the police officials.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sakshi Malik tries to release herself from the stranglehold of the cops.
(Credits: Twitter)
Police officials speaks to the crowd.
(Credits: Twitter)
A protestor being dragged by into the bus by the officials.
(Credits: Twitter)