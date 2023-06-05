Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways

For over a month, top wrestlers in India have been engaged in a protest aimed at bringing attention to their demands for action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation. Their primary demand is for Singh's arrest in light of allegations of sexual harassment made by seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor. In a surprise move today wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have resumed their government duties, as announced on social media by Malikkh.

Bajrang Punia

These wrestlers, who have achieved notable success and brought glory to India on the international stage, were provided with government jobs as a recognition of their accomplishments. Among them, Bajrang Punia, competing in the 65-kg weight category, secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Daulet Niyazbejkov of Kazakhstan. Currently serving as an Officer of Special Duty (OSD) in the Indian Railways, Punia has played a significant role in the protest.

Bajrang Punia is married to Sangeeta Phogat, a member of a renowned wrestling family in India. The popular Bollywood movie "Dangal," starring Aamir Khan, was based on the lives of Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita. Sangeeta Phogat, who has represented India in various international competitions and earned medals for the country, currently holds a clerical position in the Indian Railways and is actively participating in the protest against the Wrestling Federation chief.

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik, another accomplished wrestler and medal winner, is also taking part in the protest against Singh. Having secured a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, Malik previously won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and a bronze at the 2015 Asian Wrestling Championship in Doha. She serves as a Sports Officer in the Indian Railways. Her husband, Satyavrat Kadian, a silver medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, is also involved in the protest and holds a senior clerical position in the Indian Railways.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent wrestler and cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat, has also lent her support to the protest. She has won gold medals in both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. Employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Indian Railways, Vinesh Phogat married fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee in December 2018, and both of them are actively participating in the ongoing protest. Rathee himself works as a Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) with the Indian Railways.

Jitendra Kinha

Jitender Kinha, another notable figure in India's wrestling community, has also joined the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Like his fellow wrestlers, Kinha is employed as a Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) with the Indian Railways.