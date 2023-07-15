'Sachin Tendulkar Is Bharat Ratna': Ex-Maha Minister Slams Cricket Legend For Promoting Gambling Apps

Former Maharashtra Minister has criticised Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bachu Kadu, a former Minister of Mahrashtra, has hit out at ex-Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar for promoting gambling applications like Paytm First to significant effect. Kadu mentioned that, as a Bharat Ratna recipient, the 50-year-old should cease to condone such applications and called for the Maharashtra Government to ban them.

A gaming programme called Paytm First Game is available online. It allows you to play online games and win Real Cash. Like MPL, Dream11, and WinZO, Paytm First Game is a fantasy game app.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Bachu Kadu could be seen speaking in Marathi and conceded:

"Sachin Tendulkar is Bharat Ratna. It is not appropriate for a person who has numerous fans and Bharat Ratna ‍ to advertise a gambling app like Paytm First. I request Maharashtra Government and Sachin Tendulkar please ban this ad immediately."

Sachin Tendulkar's career in a glance:

Meanwhile, Tendulkar has had a glorious career since making his international debut in 1989. The classy right-handed batter is the most-capped player and the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs. The 50-year-old has amassed 18624 runs in 463 ODIs and 15921 runs in 200 Tests.

Moreover, the former Indian captain is also the highest century-maker in both formats, accumulating 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI tons, respectively. Tendulkar played for the Mumbai Indians from 2008-2013 and was part of the title-winning squad in his final year. He is currently working as the mentor of the franchise.

