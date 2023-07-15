 'Sachin Tendulkar Is Bharat Ratna': Ex-Maha Minister Slams Cricket Legend For Promoting Gambling Apps
Bachu Kadu said that Sachin Tendulkar should cease to condone such applications and called for the Maharashtra Government to ban them.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
Former Maharashtra Minister has criticised Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bachu Kadu, a former Minister of Mahrashtra, has hit out at ex-Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar for promoting gambling applications like Paytm First to significant effect. Kadu mentioned that, as a Bharat Ratna recipient, the 50-year-old should cease to condone such applications and called for the Maharashtra Government to ban them.

A gaming programme called Paytm First Game is available online. It allows you to play online games and win Real Cash. Like MPL, Dream11, and WinZO, Paytm First Game is a fantasy game app.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Bachu Kadu could be seen speaking in Marathi and conceded:

"Sachin Tendulkar is Bharat Ratna. It is not appropriate for a person who has numerous fans and Bharat Ratna ‍ to advertise a gambling app like Paytm First. I request Maharashtra Government and Sachin Tendulkar please ban this ad immediately."

Sachin Tendulkar's career in a glance:

Meanwhile, Tendulkar has had a glorious career since making his international debut in 1989. The classy right-handed batter is the most-capped player and the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs. The 50-year-old has amassed 18624 runs in 463 ODIs and 15921 runs in 200 Tests.

Moreover, the former Indian captain is also the highest century-maker in both formats, accumulating 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI tons, respectively. Tendulkar played for the Mumbai Indians from 2008-2013 and was part of the title-winning squad in his final year. He is currently working as the mentor of the franchise.

