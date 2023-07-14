From Sachin Tendulkar To Yuvraj Singh: Indian Athletes Overjoyed As Chandrayaan-3 Takes Off

Sachin Tendulkar claims Chandrayan-3's launch is a proud moment for India. | (Credits: Twitter)

At 2:35 p.m. local time (09:05 a.m. GMT) on Friday, July 14, India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 from its primary spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Numerous thousands of people gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to witness this historic achievement when Chandrayaan-3 was launched aboard a Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3-M4) rocket.

If all goes according to plan, India anticipates a lunar soft landing on or around August 23 or in the days that follow. The spacecraft's estimated time of travel to the moon is one month, and the expected landing date is August 23. It will run for one lunar day after landing, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. 14 days on Earth are equivalent to one day on the Moon.

This is a follow-up attempt by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after the Chandrayaan-2 mission encountered difficulties during its soft landing in 2019. As a result, Indian athletes have reacted to the same and took pride. Till date, only three other nations have successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon's surface. These include China, Russia, and the United States. The goal of India is to enter the record books as the fourth nation.

With Chandrayaan-3, India has sent a lander, rover, and propulsion module to the Moon. The lander-rover configuration will attempt the perilous touchdown while the Propulsion Module will put the spacecraft into lunar orbit. The lander will make an attempt to land in the Moon's Southern Polar Region after being separated.

Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah, and others take pride in India's achievements:

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah were amongst those to praise India's achievement. Here's how Indian athletes have reacted to Chandrayan-3's launch:

