'Sab Kuch Bilkul Thanda Rakha': Sachin Tendulkar Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar After India Crush Pakistan in CWC 2023

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar got brutally trolled by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday after India's crushing win over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

India registered a thumping 7-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium to register their 8th win on the trot against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

The high-profile clash turned out to be a one-sided affair as Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the bat and ball. India chased down the target of 192 in just 30.3 overs after bowling out Pakistan for 191.

But before this match, Akhtar had tweeted a picture of him dismissing Tendulkar and captioned the post, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh."

The Master Blaster waited for the result of the match to get back at Akhtar.

"My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha…." Tendulkar replied.

India make it 8-0 vs Pakistan in ODI World Cups

India fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles.

In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare here on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah was a tiger on the prowl and Mohammed Siraj displayed wolf-like aggression before skipper Rohit completed the annihilation as India produced a near-perfect performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup games between the arch-rivals.

