 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Pakistan Lacking Fire', Shoaib Akhtar Slams Men In Green After Stunning Collapse In Ahmedabad
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar called out Pakistan batters after a spectacular collapse against India in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Shoaib Akhtar has been unhappy with Pakistan batters. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment at the national team's batting performance against India in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Akhtar took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) at the fall of the 6th wicket and predicted that Pakistan will not cross 200.

Pakistan suffered a spectacular collapse, losing their final 8 wickets for 36 runs to plummet from 155-2 to 191 all out in just above 40 overs. The Men in Green only had one solid partnership of 82 between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with the latter making a half-century. None of the other batters got to a half-century as the tourists made a below-par score.

Speaking in a video uploaded on X, Akhtar reflected that Pakistan's top-order batters wasted the platform and felt disheartening to see their performance.

"They got a great platform, including Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, but they couldn't capitalize. Pakistan didn't have the talent to make a big score and capitalize on the situation. Very disheartening to see Pakistan losing a game on a very good batting track. Why are the batters playing with the cross bat?"

"Great captaincy by Rohit Sharma" - Shoaib Akhtar

At the same time, the Rawalpindi Express was all praise for Rohit Sharma, who he felt had brilliant tactics under his belt and made perfect bowling changes. He added:

"I think even 200 is far-fetched from this position. What a great great opportunity has been missed on a good wicket. India's spinners have bowled very well. Well done! Great captaincy by Rohit Sharma. His bowling changes were perfect due to which India were in the match. Just hope for the best now."

Except Shardul Thakur, every Indian bowler took a couple of wickets as India remain firm favourites to clinch their 8th consecutive win over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups.

