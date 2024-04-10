RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 24: Gujarat Opt To Bowl First In Overcast Jaipur Against Undefeated Rajasthan

Toss Update:

Gujarat Titans win the toss and opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals, who have won all 4 games they've played so far in IPL 2024.

Gujarat have made a couple of changes as Matthew Wade comes in for Kane Williamson and Abhinav Manohar replaces BR Sharath.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Sanju Samson couldn't remember GT's team changes.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report:

"Looks like a really good wicket. There's just a hint of grass on it - green grass. Hopefully that will keep some extra pace in the wicket. We saw here last time, this was the slowest out of all the surfaces on this block of wickets in Jaipur. For me, I'll look to play straight as a batter here. Because we know in Jaipur, there can be some movement with the new ball. But as it goes on, I expect it to get a little bit slower. With the overhead conditions, there shouldn't be much dew," reckon Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch.

Rain delays toss in Jaipur

The toss had been delayed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium due to rain in Jaipur. The drizzle started just minutes before the captains were about to come out for the coin toss.

The toss took place at 7.25 pm IST and the match started 10 minutes late at 7.40 pm after the rain subsided.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore