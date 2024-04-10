'Nitish Reddy's Father Left Job For Son's Career': Hanuma Vihari Reveals After SRH Youngster's Brilliant Knock vs PBKS In IPL 2024 Match

Nitish Reddy and Hanuma Vihari | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad's Nitish Reddy grabbed the spotlight with his scintillating batting performance during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

Reddy played his second match of his Indian Premier League (IPL) and made his arrival in the tournament with his brilliant knock of 64 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 172.97. His innings consisted of 4 fours and 5 sixes.

His knock was so crucial as SunRisers Hyderabad were reeling at 39/3 and Nitish Reddy anchored the innings in the middle to help the visitors post a respectable total of 182/9. Interestingly, the 20-year-old was the only for SRH to score above 30 runs as the second-best was 25 by Abdul Samad.

Amid the applause and appreciation for the youngster's knock, Nitish Reddy's former Andhra Cricket teammate and Hanuma Vihari took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to reveal his family background. Veteran cricketer said that Nitish's father left his job to nuture his son to become a cricketer. Vihari added that Nitish Reddy is an asset for SunRisers Hyderabad and India in the future.

"NKR- comes from a humble background. His father left his job for his career, he guided him and nurtured him. His hard work has paid dividends and I’ve seen him whn he was 17 years old. Proud of him of how he’s grown as a player.Asset for SRH n India in the future!" Hanuma Vihari wrote on X.

Nitish Reddy's father, Mutalya Reddy, worked with Hindustan Zinc before he quit his job when he was transferred to Udaipur, to focus on his son's cricketing career. The 20-year-old started playing cricket at the age of 5 with a plastic bat. With the support of his father, Nitish visited Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) camps and was taken under the wings of coaches Kumara swamy, Krishna Rao and Watekar.