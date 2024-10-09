Rohit Sharma Surprises Fan On Streets Of Mumbai, Wishes Her Happy Birthday; Video

Image: X

Rohit Sharma is enjoying time away from the field, having recently captained India in the two-match test series against Bangladesh. Having taken retirement from T20Is, the Test and ODI skipper was spotted driving his Lamborghini car on the streets of Mumbai. A video has surfaced online showing the Hitman is seen wishing a cute fangirl a very happy birthday while sitting inside the car.

New Zealand challenge awaits Rohit & Co

After whitewashing Bangladesh in the two match test series, Rohit SHarma will return to lead Team India in the three match test series against New Zealand. The series will be played from October 16 to November 5. After beating Bangladesh, the Indian team needs to win three more games this season to qualify for next year's World Test Championship final which will be played at Lord's.

India are bidding to reach the WTC summit clash for the third time in succession. They lost to New Zealand and Australia in the previous two WTC Finals in England.

Will India make changes for New Zeland series

Aside from Shami, team selection seems mostly settled. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma will be looking for consistency ahead of an important series. KL Rahul is likely to retain his spot over Sarfaraz Khan, who will serve as backup in case of injuries.

In the bowling lineup, there are unlikely to be many changes either. Akash Deep is expected to keep his place alongside lead seamers Mohd Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

There’s a possibility that Nitish Kumar Reddy might receive a test call-up before the Australia tour. Although he has only played one international match, he could edge out Shardul Thakur for a selection spot.