'Rohit Bhai Ke Pass Jaega': India Captain Misses Rehan Ahmed's Catch Despite KS Bharat's Prediction; Watch Video

India could have gone into stumps with 8 wickets to win the second Test had captain Rohit Sharma caught the ball after it was edged by Rehand Ahmed on the final delivery of Day 3 in the second Test.

Axar Patel was getting ready to bowl the final ball when wicketkeeper KS Bharat asked him to pitch it in a certain area so that the batter edges it and gets caught at first slip.

Bharat's prediction comes true, but Rohit misses

Bharat was heard giving instructions to Patel while also predicting that the ball will go towards Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit Bhat ke pass jag abhi, c'mon lads last ball," Bharat was heard saying on the stump mic.

The plan almost worked as Patel delivered a quick short delivery outside off-stump which Ahmed looked to cut but got a thick outside edge.

The ball flew past the diving outstretched right hand of the diving Rohit at first slip. But the 36-year-old didn't even manage to get his fingertips to the ball as it raced away to the third man fence.

England need 332 runs with 9 wickets in hand

England ended the day's play at 67 for 1 in their final innings, and need another 332 runs to win and go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Zak Crawley (29) and nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed (9) will resume the final innings on Day 4 for the visitors.

The visitors got off to a solid start in their chase of 399 thanks to openers Crawley and Ben Duckett's third fifty-run partnership in four innings.

Gill, Patel & Ashwin put India in driver's seat

But Ravichandran Ashwin managed to break the stand and brought the first breakthrough for the hosts with the wicket of Duckett, late in the 11th over of the innings.

India are in the driver's seat after scoring 255 runs in their second innings which set one short of 400 runs. Shubman Gill starred for India with 104 runs while Axar (45) and Ashwin (29) added important runs to the total lower down the order.