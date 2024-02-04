 IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes's Incredible Running Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans Amazed; Watch
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes's Incredible Running Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans Amazed; Watch

Shreyas Iyer's dismissal at 111/3 put pressure on Shubman Gill, who scored the first fifty in the ongoing Test series, to carry on India's batting.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Ben Stokes takes stunning catch of Shreyas Iyer | Credits: Twitter

England Test skipper Ben Stokes pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India batter Shreyas Iyer during Day 2 in the ongoing second Test at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, January 4.

Shreyas Iyer was batting on 29 when he faced the delivery from Tom Hartley in the 28th over of the India's second innings batting. The hosts were looking in commanding position with Shubman Gill and Iyer at the crease after losing both openers in skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first session.

On the first ball of the 28th over, Shreyas Iyer stepped down the track in order to clear the field but the ball hit on the toe of the bat. The ball was hit towards the mid-off, where Ben Stokes stationed himself and took an incredible effort to take the catch. Initially, Ben Stokes lost the sight of the ball but had to run towards long-off boundary to pull off incredible catch.

Shreyas Iyer's dismissal at 111/3 put pressure on Shubman Gill, who scored the first fifty in the ongoing Test series, to carry on India's batting. Iyer's wicket was crucial for England to put a slight brakes on India's innings.

However, Ben Stokes's incredible effort to pull off a stunning catch left the fans amazed as they wouldn't have thought that England skipper would actually take that catch while running towards the long-off. Fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) applauded Stokes's effort to take that effort.

Here's how fans reacted to Ben Stokes's running catch of Shreyas Iyer

