 'Off Stumps Goes Out For A Walk In Garden': Fans Troll Rohit Sharma For Another Cheap Dismissal In IND vs ENG 2nd Test
In India's first innings batting, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 14 by young debutant Shoaib Bashir on Day 1 of the second Test in Vizag.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has yet again failed to deliver in the ongoing second Test against England at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, January 4.

Rohit was batting on 13 when he faced England veteran pacer James Anderson in the 2nd over of the first session on Day 3 of Vizag Test. Anderson delivered the ball at a good length and angled towards the stump, luring Indian skipper into playing defensive shot. The ball evaded Rohit Sharma's bat and hit the stumps.

With this, James Anderson provided the first breakthrough for England on Day 3 after visitors were bundled out for 253 in 55.5 overs and handing a 143-run lead to Team India on previous day.

In India's first innings batting, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 14 by young debutant Shoaib Bashir on Day 1 of the second Test in Vizag. Indian skipper is yet to come up with impactful performance in the ongoing Test series against England. In the Hyderabad Test, Rohit scored 24 and 39 in two innings.

However, Indian cricket fans are disappointed with Rohit Sharma's repeated failures with the bat in the ongoing Test series and took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to brutally troll the Team India skipper not just for his another cheap dismissal but also reminding him of abusing Indian players while fielding on Day 2.

article-image

Here's how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma's another poor returns

