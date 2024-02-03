'Koi Bhi Garden Mein Ghumega M** C*** Dunga Sabki': Angry Rohit Sharma Abuses Teammates; Video Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy with the fielding efforts of his teammates and was heard abusing his players during the second days play in the Vizag Test against England on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the second session when Jonny Bairstow (16*) and Ben Stokes (1*) were on strike with England's score reading 143 for 4 in the 31st over.

"Koi bhi garden mein ghumega, maa c*** dunga sabki," Rohit was heard on the stump mic and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India on top in Vizag

India have England on the ropes at 180 for 6 in the final session after getting bowled out for 396 in their first innings on Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the chief wrecker for the home team with 3 for 36 while Kuldeep Yadav has bagged a couple so far and Axar Patel took a wicket as well.

Opener Zak Crawley scored 76 but the rest of the batters have struggled against the Indian bowling attack. The likes of Bairstow (25), Ollie Pope (23) and Ben Duckett (21) got starts but couldn't convert them into significant scores.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Youngest Indian Test Double Centurion On Home Soil

Jaiswal scores record double century

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score a Test double hundred and top-scored with 209 to help India reach near the 400-run mark on a slow and turning pitch in Visakhapatnam.

James Anderson and debutant Shoaib Bashir and Rehand Ahmed bagged three wickets each for England while Tom Hartley took one.