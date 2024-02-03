 IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Youngest Indian Test Double Centurion On Home Soil
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first batter to score double in the ongoing Test series between India and England

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has added a feather to his cap while completing his maiden Test double century on Day 2 of the second Test against England at at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, January 3.

Jaiswal became the second Indian batter after Vinod Kambli to score a Test double century on home soil. Also, the 22-year-old is the second Indian Test double centurion across all formats in international cricket on home soil.

(This is breaking news. More to come)

