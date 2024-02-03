IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson Miffed With R Ashwin's Tricks At Non-Striker's End; Watch Video...

Ravichandran Ashwin and James Anderson | Credits: Twitter

Veteran England pacer James Anderson was annoyed about the way seasoned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was trying to play 'mind games' at the non-striker's end during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Vizag on Saturday, January 3.

The incident took place in the 95th over of the India's first innings batting, when Ashwin stretched his arm at the non-striker's end while James Anderson was trying to complete his delivery. Anderson had to pull off because lost his focus because of veteran Indian cricketer.

After completing his delivery in the next run-up, the veteran England pacer complained to on-field umpire as he was visibly unhappy about R Ashwin's position at the crease, seemingly conveying that he was standing too close to the stumps at non-striker's end.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said on air that Ravichandran Ashwin was trying to play his 'tricks' after he complained to umpires at Day 1 stumps about England's fielding.

However, James Anderson ended his fiery battle with Ravichandran Ashwin after he dismissed for 20 at 364/6. Ashwin quickly hit four boundaries after beginning Day 2 with single digit run. The veteran Indian all-rounder was trying to form a good partnership until Anderson removed him in the 101st over of India's batting.

Veteran England pacer delivered the ball at good length and Ashwin was trying to play it straight. However, the ball edged his bat and landed it on keeper Ben Foakes's hand.