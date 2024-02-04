 'Don't Have Lot Of Words To Explain': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Emotions After Achieving Maiden Double Century In IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second youngest Indian batter to score Test double century after former cricketer Vinod Kambli on home soil.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was over the moon after completing his maiden Test century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England at .S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, January 3.

Jaiswal resumed innings at 179 off 257 balls with India's total of 336/6 on the board from previous day. The 22-year-old was batting on 191 when he hit a six and a four off young debutant Shoaib Bashir's bowling in the 102nd over of India's first innings batting to bring up his maiden double ton his Test career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century was greeted by a big applause from the crowd at the stadium in Vizag as the youngster jumped in the air in elation of achieving his first big milestone of his career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on his emotions after reaching double century

Speaking on BCCI TV, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he enjoyed playing every ball in his double century innings and was happy to express himself out there. The youngster added that he doesn't know how to sum up his milestone in words.

"I enjoyed every ball. It was quite nice to go out there and express myself. I don't have a lot of words to explain to be honest but I just enjoyed and I was happy." Jaiswal said.

"I was thinking to make it big for 100% and I actually finished double hundred, then I felt like I enjoyed really well. I wanted to celebrate and enjoy the moment."

Yashasvi Jaiswal's marathon innings came to an end after he was dismissed for 209 off 290 balls by James Anderson at 383/8. He was the lone warrior for India in the first innings as other fellow batters were struggling to score 35 runs. The second best score was 34 by Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal's brilliant innings helped India post a total of 396 on the board in the first innings before Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell of 6/41 dominated England's batting, bundling out the visitors for 253 in 55.5 overs on Day 2 of Vizag Test.

article-image

