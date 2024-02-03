‘Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Achieving My Goals’: India Opener’s Childhood Coach Jwala Singh Tells FPJ

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has raised the bar with his scintillating double hundred against England in Visakhapatnam and a closer look at his innings of 209 would give out clues to where he hurt the visitors the most.The newest sensation in Indian cricket had mixed aggression with caution in the 290-ball innings where his knock was the biggest difference between India getting closer to 400, rather than being skittled out for under 200.

Read Also IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Youngest Indian Test Double Centurion On Home Soil

What was most striking about Jaiswal’s statement-making double hundred was the break-up of runs against spinners and pacers. The Mumbai batter milked the four English spinners including Joe Root, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed for a whopping 192 runs off 223 balls faced at a strike rate of 86.09.

James Anderson puts the brakes on Yashasvi Jaiswal:

While the lone pacer in old warhorse James Anderson was just scrapped for 17 runs off the 67 balls faced in a telling tale of how Jaiswal picked his preferred bowlers to go for the kill. Jaiswal’s runs against Anderson came at a strike rate of 25.37.

With concerns of how Indian batsmen were rather struggling against an inexperienced England spin attack after the humiliating defeat in Hyderabad, Jaiswal’s epic innings gives Indian cricket fans hope for the future.Scoring just 17 runs off pace against the wily Anderson showed Jaiswal’s temperament in gauging the situation and playing accordingly.

"As a cricketer, what he is doing makes me happy" - Jwala Singh

It was all about Jaiswal pacing his innings by keeping the scoreboard ticking while simultaneously wearing down Anderson with his sturdy defence.With wickets tumbling all around him and none of the Indian batsmen getting even a fifty while he racked up the double hundred, Jaiswal entered a new club.

He became the seventh batsmen in men’s Tests to score a double hundred despite none of his getting even a fifty. The UP-born player also happens to be the only player from India to be in that elite list as well. Jaiswal’s first coach Jwala Singh was a happy man after the monumental feat of his former ward. “He is achieving my goals. The seed that I had planted long back has grown into a tree. As a cricketer, what he is doing makes me happy,” Singh stated.