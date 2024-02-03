Photos: All Angles Of Ollie Pope & Ben Stokes’s Stumps, Destroyed By Jasprit Bumrah

By: Aakash Singh | February 03, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah bowled an unplayable reverse-swinging yorker in his 2nd spell on day 2 in Vizag to shatter Ollie Pope's stumps.
(Credits: Twitter)
The yorker from Bumrah landed right at the base of the stumps. But the right-hander failed to get his bat down on time due to which it crashed onto the stumps.
(Credits: Twitter)
The wicket was also massive in the context of the situation. Pope had scored 196 in his previous innings and could have taken the game away from India again.
(Credits: Twitter)
It was also Jasprit Bumrah's 2nd wicket of the innings. He got the better of Joe Root for another single-figure score as the former captain nicked it to the slip cordon.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ben Stokes was bowled by another ripper as Bumrah came around the wicket. The delivery from the right-arm pacer seamed in and kept low to flatten the off-stump.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ben Stokes' helpless reaction after getting out to Bumrah. The wicket was also the right-arm pacer's 150th in Test cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Stokes gave a similar reaction after Bumrah castled him in the 1st innings of the Hyderabad Test.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah's 150 Test wickets in 34 matches made him the fastest Indian pacer to accomplish it. Bumrah is also the 2nd fastest Asian to accomplish it after Waqar Younis.
(Credits: Twitter)
India made 396 in their first innings and Bumrah's six-for gave them a 143-run lead. By stumps, India were ahead by 171 runs, leaving England with a mountain to climb.
(Credits: Twitter)