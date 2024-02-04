Video: Rohit Sharma Thanks TV Replays After Kuldeep Yadav Tries To Convince India Captain To Take DRS

Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made the right DRS call on day 3 of the 2nd Test against England in Vishakhapatnam even as Kuldeep Yadav was in favour of taking it. With replays showing that England opener Zak Crawley had not edged the delivery, he was glad not to have wasted it.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Crawley went after a delivery outside off-stump, with KS Bharat almost convinced that the right-hander had nicked it. With Kuldeep Yadav also suggesting the same, Rohit was tempted to go for the review, but didn't go for it in the end.

Thanks but no thanks Kuldeep 😜



Skipper Rohit Sharma is glad to have not taken the review for that one 😂

Nevertheless, India will come on day 4 by taking at least one wicket with them as Ravichandran Ashwin came into the party by dismissing Ben Duckett. The visiting opening batters stitched another half-century opening stand, but Ashwin struck at the right time as KS Bharat took a brilliant diving catch.

Shubman Gill's comeback hundred sets England 399 to win:

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, stepped out of his prolonged lean patch in Test cricket, bringing up his 3rd century in the format. The 24-year-old right-hander reached the three-figure mark off only 132 deliveries and held the innings together as Indian batters once again failed to capitalise on their starts. Eventually, the hosts were bowled out for 255.

England had suffered only the loss of Ben Duckett, while Zak Crawley remained unbeaten on 29 alongside Rehan Ahmed, who was sent as the nightwatchman.