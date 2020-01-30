Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Four iconic matches between the legends

Over the years, the encounter between Swiss player Roger Federer and Serbian player Novak Djokovic has turned out to be one of the most anticipated matches in the tennis world. With the Serbian having the upper-hand over the Swiss in this fixture, Federer will have a hard time in going past Djokovic, who seemingly is on a roll.

Heading into the match, Djokovic has a better head-to-head record against Federer in Australia Open. Having played four times, Djokovic has managed to win this fixture thrice. Overall, the Serbian has the lead with 26 wins against the Swiss’ 23. Djokovic is currently placed at 2nd rank, while Federer is at 3rd place. In the last five fixtures, Djokovic has won four matches. On Thursday, the two of them will meet for a record 50th time.

Here are the four most thrilling matches that both these tennis greats have managed to play out.

1. US Open semifinal, 2010

Result: Djokovic won 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5