Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Four iconic matches between the legends

Over the years, the encounter between Swiss player Roger Federer and Serbian player Novak Djokovic has turned out to be one of the most anticipated matches in the tennis world. With the Serbian having the upper-hand over the Swiss in this fixture, Federer will have a hard time in going past Djokovic, who seemingly is on a roll.
Heading into the match, Djokovic has a better head-to-head record against Federer in Australia Open. Having played four times, Djokovic has managed to win this fixture thrice. Overall, the Serbian has the lead with 26 wins against the Swiss’ 23. Djokovic is currently placed at 2nd rank, while Federer is at 3rd place. In the last five fixtures, Djokovic has won four matches. On Thursday, the two of them will meet for a record 50th time.
Here are the four most thrilling matches that both these tennis greats have managed to play out.
1. US Open semifinal, 2010
Result: Djokovic won 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
This match is considered to be a very important event in their rivalry as it indicated a shift in the balance of power from Federer to Djokovic. Before this encounter, the Roger had built a 10-5 head-to-head advantage and the Novak was on a three-year losing streak to Federer at the US Open. This match changed the narrative of their rivalry.
2. Wimbledon final, 2014
Result: Djokovic won 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-4
It was described as one of the greatest matches of all time by many who witnessed this encounter. For nearly four hours, the match swung both sides but neither could hold on to the momentum. Djokovic ultimately prevailed as he managed to save a match point and crawl across the finish line to deny Federer a record eighth title win at that time.
3. US Open semifinal, 2009
Result: Federer won 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5
The young stalwart Djokovic had revenge on his minds coming into this fixture after facing defeat at the hands of Federer in the 2007 US Open final. The well-contested match played out for more than two hours with the Novak proving more than a handful for the Roger. The match also witnessed one of the greatest shots ever made on a tennis court, the ‘Tweener’.
4. Wimbledon final, 2019
Result: Djokovic 7–6, 1–6, 7–6, 4–6, 13–12(3)
The almost five-hour-long which culminated into of the most dramatic matches of all time proved why tennis deserves the love it gets. It lasted five sets and Djokovic ultimately came out as the winner in what could be called as a roller-coaster of a match. Federer outplayed the Serbian for most of the match, but Djokovic proved phenomenal in clawing back from the jaws of defeat and win the match.
