Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Where, when and how to watch the Australian Open semi-final match live

Roger Federer will face Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster semi-final at the 2020 Australian Open.
Federer on Tuesday beat the USA's Tennys Sandgren in a five-set match in which he came back from two sets to one down and fought off seven match points at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Djokovic beat Canadian Milos Raonic later in the day in four sets to set up the big ticket semi-final.
Here are all the details you might need ahead of the Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Australia Open semifinal match:
When is the match taking place?
The match will take place on January 30.
Where is it taking place?
The match will take place at Melbourne Park in Rod Laver Arena.
What time does it start?
The match will start at 2 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.
Can you watch the match online?
The match would be aired online on Sony LIV app and sonylive.com for subscribers.
In his quarterfinal match, Federer won the first set but later conceded the second and third. Sandgren, who was looking to get to his first Grand Slam semi-final in seven attempts, reached match point seven times in the third set.
Each time, however, the Swiss great managed to return.
In the end, Federer won the fourth set tie-breaker and took the fifth set. The final scoreline read 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Djokovic had a more straightforward road to the last four.
Raonic had previously beaten ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and World No. 3, Maril Cilic, to make it to the quarter final but was no match for Djokovic in the first two sets of the match. The big-serving Canadian managed to take the third set into a tie-breaker in which he managed to score only one point. Djokovic won the match 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Heading into the match, Djokovic has a better head-to-head record against Federer in Australia Open.
Having played four times, Djokovic has managed to win this fixture thrice. Overall, the Serbian has the lead with 26 wins against the Swiss’ 23. Djokovic is currently placed at 2nd rank, while Federer is at 3rd place. In the last five fixtures, Djokovic has won four matches.
