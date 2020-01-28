Australian Open: Roger Federer triumphs in thrilling encounter to enter semi-finals

Melbourne: Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday made it to the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open.
He defeated Tennys Sandgren of USA 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals here at the Rod Laver Arena. The entire match lasted for more than three hours.
The world number three came out all guns blazing and dropped just three games in the first set, winning it comprehensively.
However, Sandgren staged a remarkable comeback and won the next two sets to take the match in his favour.
With his back against the wall, Federer showed his class and won the next two sets to enter the semi-finals of the tournament.
The world number three has now entered his 15th semi-final of the Australian Open.
Earlier, during the match, Federer uncharacteristically swore after dropping points against Sandgren. Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic faced no qualms about calling out Federer for a code violation for swearing. Even after complaints from Federer, she maintained her control and did not move away from her decision.
After this incident, Twitter did not waste much time in praising her.
He has also become the oldest player since Australia's Ken Rosewall in 1977 to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.
If Sandgren had won the match, he would have become the lowest-ranked player (100) to reach the Australian Open semi-final since 114 ranked Patrick McEnroe of the USA in 1991.
Later in the day, Novak Djokovic will take on Milos Raonic in the quarter-final.
Earlier, on Sunday, Roger Federer defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at Rod Laver Arena to seal a spot in the quarter-finals. The 20-time Grand Slam championship defeated Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. With this victory, Federer advanced to 15th Australian Open quarterfinal.
The-38-year-old suffered an early hiccup as he went down in the first set 4-6. However, he bounced back in the second set and outclassed his opponent 6-1. The Swiss star looked in sublime form in the third and fourth set and won the match 6-2 and 6-2.
