‘Marijana is not here for your complaints’: Twitter lauds chair umpire after she stands up to Roger Federer

The Australia Open quarterfinal match between Roger Federer and Tennys Sandgren turned out to be an exciting affair as the match went down to the wire with Roger Federer emerging as the winner. Both the players competed for a berth in the semifinals. Federer won the match 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic proved to be up to the task when chance called upon her.

At one point during the match, Federer uncharacteristically swore after dropping points against Sandgren. Veljovic faced no qualms about calling out Federer for a code violation for swearing. Even after complaints from Federer, she maintained her control and did not move away from her decision.