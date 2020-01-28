‘Marijana is not here for your complaints’: Twitter lauds chair umpire after she stands up to Roger Federer

The Australia Open quarterfinal match between Roger Federer and Tennys Sandgren turned out to be an exciting affair as the match went down to the wire with Roger Federer emerging as the winner. Both the players competed for a berth in the semifinals. Federer won the match 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.
Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic proved to be up to the task when chance called upon her.
At one point during the match, Federer uncharacteristically swore after dropping points against Sandgren. Veljovic faced no qualms about calling out Federer for a code violation for swearing. Even after complaints from Federer, she maintained her control and did not move away from her decision.
After this incident, Twitter did not waste much time in praising her.
Twitter also could not take their eyes off Marijana as they proceeded to express their crush over her.
Even Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard was drawn to her beauty.
The highly regarded chair umpire is known for her unwavering decisions and that is why she has been selected to officiate several high-profile matches at the age of 33. The Serbian is a gold-badge umpire and has officiated the 2018 Australia Open Women’s Singles final, the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and the 2019 Fed Cup final.
Previously she has talked about how tennis has given women a chance to succeed as officials. In a video uploaded by International Tennis Federation (ITF) in 2018, she said, “Whether you are a girl or a guy, if you do well and they think you are good enough to do the biggest matches, it feels amazing that our sport is allowing us that.”
She added, “We have 3.5 times less female officials than male. If you are good enough, you should be there, no matter of the gender."
Earlier, on Sunday, Roger Federer defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at Rod Laver Arena to seal a spot in the quarter-finals. The 20-time Grand Slam championship defeated Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. With this victory, Federer advanced to 15th Australian Open quarterfinal.
The-38-year-old suffered an early hiccup as he went down in the first set 4-6. However, he bounced back in the second set and outclassed his opponent 6-1. The Swiss star looked in sublime form in the third and fourth set and won the match 6-2 and 6-2.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)