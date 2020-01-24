‘The legend with a heart of gold’: Twitter goes gaga over Rafael Nadal’s gesture after hurting ball girl

The ‘King of Clay’, Rafael Nadal proved once again why he is a ‘King’ in real life as well. During his match against Federico Delobonis at the Rod Laver Arena in the ongoing Australia Open on Thursday, the Spaniard had to go through a “scary” moment.

En route his 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 win against the Argentinean Delobonis, he was leading 4-1 in the third set of the match when he misjudged a shot and the ball ended up hitting a ball girl hard on her head. After this incident, Nadal winced and rushed towards the ball girl to check up on her. Nadal lifted her hat to check whether she was hurt or not, gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek and patted her back. This gesture of his drew cheers from the crowd.