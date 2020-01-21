Nahi khayega kela: Umpire scolds tennis player Elliot Benchetrit for asking ball girl to peel his banana

World number 229, Elliot Benchetrit asked a ball-girl to peel off a banana’s skin for him during the qualifying rounds of Australia Open. The 21-year-old Frenchman was rightfully slammed by the chair umpire John Blom for asking the girl to do so.

Benchetrit was halfway through his match against Dmitry Popko on Saturday when the incident occurred. When the ball-girl offered him the fruit, he instructed her to peel the skin off and give it to him. The young girl was stunned by this incident and turned towards the umpire, who instructed the player to peel it on his own.

The player indicated that he was unable to peel off the banana because of the bandages on his fingers. Upon the umpire’s instruction to peel the banana himself, he grabbed it and tried to peel it with his teeth.

A rather disgruntled Benchetrit tried unsuccessfully to peel off the banana and finally had to keep it in his bag. After having a few words with the umpire, he went on to continue his match.