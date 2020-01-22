‘Does he come from the bedroom?’: Twitterati troll Grigor Dimitrov for wearing weird outfit at Australia Open

On being asked about the outfit and how does he feel about it, he told ATP Sport, “I actually love it. I love colours... I love experimenting as well and when [I'm] out there, I don't really think that much of the outfit. But it's so good to feel comfortable. I've been fortunate with Nike to be able to have quite a bit of my input.”

He added, “I have [no] problem wearing anything, pretty much. I thought it was kind of cool. “I love being different when it comes to things like that and so many other things. I think the outfit is fun. I don't want to be vanilla.”

Dimitrov’s friends too were taken aback by his vestiary choice. He said, “I already had a couple of friends who were like, ‘[We] knew you were going to wear it before, we weren't sure you were going to wear the whole thing’.”

The Bulgarian did mention that Andre Agassi, who is also one of his coaches, welcomed this decision of his. He said, “Andre was very happy with it. He was impressed. He was like, 'Wow, I know where that comes from’.”

Speaking on the possibility of coming up like this in future events, he said, “Who knows? Who knows?” he said. “I don't know. Nike and I had quite a bit of fun doing those things. Can't you tell?”