‘Does he come from the bedroom?’: Twitterati troll Grigor Dimitrov for wearing weird outfit at Australia Open

World Number 20, Grigor Dimitrov won his match against Juan Ignacio Londero in stunning fashion and annihilated the Argentinean 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4. But, his win wasn’t the highlight of the match as his choice of wearing an offbeat outfit to the match drew people’s attention towards him.
The 28-year-old Bulgarian opted to wear Nike’s deep purple tracksuit flecked with yellow spots which made an impression when he stepped on the court. However, Twitterati were not impressed by his choice of clothing and went on to troll him.
Even Serena Williams, who is known for wearing eye-catching outfits, couldn’t help herself from chiming in with her comment on Dimitrov’s Instagram post.
On being asked about the outfit and how does he feel about it, he told ATP Sport, “I actually love it. I love colours... I love experimenting as well and when [I'm] out there, I don't really think that much of the outfit. But it's so good to feel comfortable. I've been fortunate with Nike to be able to have quite a bit of my input.”
He added, “I have [no] problem wearing anything, pretty much. I thought it was kind of cool. “I love being different when it comes to things like that and so many other things. I think the outfit is fun. I don't want to be vanilla.”
Dimitrov’s friends too were taken aback by his vestiary choice. He said, “I already had a couple of friends who were like, ‘[We] knew you were going to wear it before, we weren't sure you were going to wear the whole thing’.”
The Bulgarian did mention that Andre Agassi, who is also one of his coaches, welcomed this decision of his. He said, “Andre was very happy with it. He was impressed. He was like, 'Wow, I know where that comes from’.”
Speaking on the possibility of coming up like this in future events, he said, “Who knows? Who knows?” he said. “I don't know. Nike and I had quite a bit of fun doing those things. Can't you tell?”
